The Native Indians! B.T.S. Photos of SHiiKANE’s New Music Video “Oga Police”

Superstar female group SHiiKANE is set to release the music video of their new single Oga Police. The theme for the shoot – ‘Native Freedom’ – was inspired by their love and affinity with Native American Indian culture. The super group joined forces with renowned fashion photographer Luke Nugent on the project, with behind the scenes visuals captured […]

The post The Native Indians! B.T.S. Photos of SHiiKANE’s New Music Video “Oga Police” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

