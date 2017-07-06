Pages Navigation Menu

The Native Indians! B.T.S. Photos of SHiiKANE’s New Music Video “Oga Police”

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Superstar female group SHiiKANE is set to release the music video of their new single Oga Police. The theme for the shoot – ‘Native Freedom’ – was inspired by their love and affinity with Native American Indian culture. The super group joined forces with renowned fashion photographer Luke Nugent on the project, with behind the scenes visuals captured […]

