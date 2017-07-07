Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The next Fenomeno? Brazil legend Ronaldo sends congrats to son on U-18 selection – Goal.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

The next Fenomeno? Brazil legend Ronaldo sends congrats to son on U-18 selection
Goal.com
Ronald Nazario de Lima, the first son of the Real Madrid and Brazil legend, has been called on to represent his country's U-18 side in this year's Maccabiah Games in Israel. Valencia snap up goalkeeper Neto. His father, Il Fenomeno, racked up 62 goals
Ronaldo congratulates son on being picked to play for Brazil Under-18s as he looks to follow in dad's footstepsMirror.co.uk
Ronaldo hails son over Brazil U18 call upThe Nation Newspaper
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo congratulates his son on Brazil U18 selectionSport360°
SPORTbible (blog) –Algemeiner –Jewish News
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.