Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The online, print media war in Nigeria – Premium Times

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

The online, print media war in Nigeria
Premium Times
The news of Senate President Bukola Saraki's acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal broke in the morning. The long trial was a big developing story for many reasons – obvious and hidden. That morning, either way, it was still a big story, but an

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.