The real story behind how robbers attacked bullion van in Ondo state

Some suspected armed robbers on Wednesday attacked a bullion van on the Akure-Ondo Expressway at Ireje village in the Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State. According to an eyewitness, the robbers, who were inside two vehicles, suddenly opened fire on the bullion van at about 1pm. It was gathered that the bullion van …

The post The real story behind how robbers attacked bullion van in Ondo state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

