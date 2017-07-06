The SA Tourism Board In Australia Has Been Very Cheeky With Their Latest Promo Video

[imagesource:here]

Calling all South Africans who emigrated Down Under – isn’t it about time you headed back home?

That’s the message that the SA Tourism Board in Australia are sending with their cheeky new ad, titled ‘Come Home Bru’, and it’s pretty well put together.

Local comedian Robby Williams is the man in front of the camera, and as you can see he’s pretty fond of this neck of the woods..

You may recognise a few of these spots:

Let’s see what the Australian site Traveller thinks about it:

While comparing South Africa’s Big Five to ours (Big Pineapple, Big Banana, etc)…Williams encourages Aussies to visit where the “grass is greener, the cricket is better, and the sundowners are the best in the world’” while perched on top of Cape Town’s Tabletop Mountain.

Tabletop Mountain? Come off it, mate. That being said, apparently the response has been good:

“We have had an overwhelming response from the South African community in Australia sharing with us their reasons for missing their home country, said Yana Shvarts, the Acting Country Manager for South African Tourism in Australia. “Our aim with the ‘Come Home Bru’ campaign was to celebrate all the things that makes South Africa an amazing place to visit. To create nostalgia in expats, reminding them of the uniqueness, raw beauty and culture which makes their country a place worth visiting again, perhaps with a few Aussie mates this time.”

Bring your mates from Down Under and their dollars, our bars could use the business.

[source:traveller]

