The Spark Empowers You With Scholarship At Royal Arts Academy Courtesy Emem Isong – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
The Spark Empowers You With Scholarship At Royal Arts Academy Courtesy Emem Isong
360Nobs.com
Emem Isong is a screenwriter, award winning producer and distributor in Nollywood. She is married and a mother of three. In this interview with The Spark (a youth empowerment platform), Emem Isong talks about her flair for film making which she …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!