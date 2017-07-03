The Spark Empowers You With Scholarship At Royal Arts Academy Courtesy Emem Isong

Emem Isong is a screenwriter, award winning producer and distributor in Nollywood. She is married and a mother of three.

In this interview with The Spark (a youth empowerment platform), Emem Isong talks about her flair for film making which she discovered as a child inspiring her move to studying Theatre arts in the University. The veteran filmmaker has successfully written, produced and directed a good number of movies but her favourite work is “I’ll take my chances”

“I’m passionate about many of my works. But I would say my best work so far is “I’ll Take My Chances”. It’s a movie that had to do with dance and this is because I studied dance – I’m a dance major – I love choreography and so I made a movie that incorporated dance into it.”

Emem believes in sharing of knowledge and youth empowerment. She is also of the opinion that mentorship plays a vital role in youth empowerment.

“It’s always good to mentor people and it’s also good for young people to seek out mentors.”

Being the founder of the prestigious Royal Arts Academy, Emem has offered to empower The Spark’s Rookie of the month winner with a free slot in her academy.

“I would give out a slot in my academy to one person who is interested in either acting, directing or screen writing”

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE ROOKIE CONTEST AND BE EMPOWERED

ABOUT THE SPARK: The Spark is a youth and empowerment platform created to solely to provide a platform where Nigerian youths can express, engage in positive activities, or harness and project their innate abilities. The Spark is a unique blend of entertainment, information and empowerment tailored to help youths discover, if they have not; develop, if they have discovered then deploy if they have developed, their talents and potentials.

Connect with The Spark on social media via:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thesparkng

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thesparkng

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thesparkng

Website: www.thesparkng.com

The post The Spark Empowers You With Scholarship At Royal Arts Academy Courtesy Emem Isong appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

