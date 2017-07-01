The Thread: The major talking points of Jay Z’s album
We are yet to hear the last of Shawn Carter’s 13th album 4:44, as it is still trending on Twitter…
Read » The Thread: The major talking points of Jay Z’s album on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!