The Thread: “You are a fool. Wetin concern your papa for the matter”? | Wizkid’s fans tackle Tekno
It’s like Wizkid’s way of getting through the London heat is turning the heat on others. Just saying. So hot…
Read » The Thread: “You are a fool. Wetin concern your papa for the matter”? | Wizkid’s fans tackle Tekno on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!