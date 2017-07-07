The Voice SA sees another illegal vote boosting attempt before finale – Channel 24
|
Channel 24
|
The Voice SA sees another illegal vote boosting attempt before finale
Channel 24
Cape Town – M-Net's reality singing competition The Voice South Africa experienced another illegal vote boosting attempt this week before Sunday's finale. However the pay-TV broadcaster says the order of the seven contestants and the ranking of the …
Another dodgy The Voice SA voting incident but M-Net still won't name the guilty
'The Voice SA' Is An Absolute Shambles After More Dodgy Voting Drama
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!