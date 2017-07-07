Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Voice SA sees another illegal vote boosting attempt before finale – Channel 24

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Channel 24

The Voice SA sees another illegal vote boosting attempt before finale
Channel 24
Cape Town – M-Net's reality singing competition The Voice South Africa experienced another illegal vote boosting attempt this week before Sunday's finale. However the pay-TV broadcaster says the order of the seven contestants and the ranking of the …
Another dodgy The Voice SA voting incident but M-Net still won't name the guiltyTimes LIVE
'The Voice SA' Is An Absolute Shambles After More Dodgy Voting DramaNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.