The Warm-Up: John Terry considers his place in the football world – Eurosport.co.uk
|
Eurosport.co.uk
|
The Warm-Up: John Terry considers his place in the football world
Eurosport.co.uk
You'll have presumably seen John Terry's introduction as an Aston Villa player, via the medium of an absolutely excruciating Twitter post in which a mocked up WhatsApp conversation between Tony Xia, Steve Bruce, assorted current Villa players and, …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!