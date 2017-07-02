The Week

This is a week of new beginnings, new album for D’banj, new relationship for Rihanna and new virus on the prowl. Not everything new is good and not everything good is new. Here are the stories that made our week…

Long Live the KingDon!

The new D’banj album expected to drop next week King Don Come features artwork like Game of Thrones and there are some similarities. D’banj could be the Nigerian King Jofree of the cutthroat music industry. His power struggle with Don Jazzy is well documented and he is known for being, shall we kindly say, unpredictable? The US stars turned out to pay homage to the King at an exclusive listening party with Blac Chyna and Berniece Burgos reportedly in attendance.

Eid El Fitr!

A belated Eid El Fitr to all Muslims. Nigeria slowed down over the weekend to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Fasts were broken, open air festivals and prayers were held around the world. Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, expressed appreciation for prayers for PMB.

Hasta la vista, maybe

It’s not unlike a plot from the Terminator series. You may not be aware but this week the world suffered a major cyber attack causing major companies to shut down their computer systems including global shipping firm Maersk and bank BNP Paribas. The source is still unclear but the ransomware attack, once unleashed, is unstoppable.

Hallejuah part II

Gospel singer Nathaliel Bassey’s one-hour Hallelujah challenge broke the internet with celebrities like Don Jazzy joining in, but just as it is over, another challenge takes its place. The Young and Catholic Nigeria rosary challenge launched on June 23rd requiring participants perform live recitals on Instagram. This is to celebrate the Marian year 2017 (a year of cultural events and activities ordered by the Pope).

Wild thoughts?

What is it about the Saudis and black female superstars? After Janet Jackson, Rihanna has nabbed her own billionaire. Hassan Jameel, heir to a Saudi fortune. He also dated Naomi Campbell. What is it these black female see in these billionaires? We at GL will think about it and get back to you.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

