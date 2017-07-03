Pages Navigation Menu

The Winning Team! Smile360 wins Dental Service Provider of the Year for the third time in a row

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

  Smile360 Dental Specialists, the proud winner of The Dental Service Provider for 2015 & 2016 at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, has won the award once again at the 2017 Awards ceremony on Friday, June 24th, 2017 at Eko Hotel. Voted amongst some of the top dental practices in Nigeria, Smile360 recently had its official […]

