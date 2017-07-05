Pages Navigation Menu

Theo Hernandez Joins Madrid From Atletico

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Subject to a medical, Real Madrid have completed the signing of Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.

The defender has signed a six-year contract with the La Liga champions after impressing with Alaves last season.

Atletico Madrid said in a statement that Hernandez refused to renew his contract and insisted on joining Los Blancos.

“[Hernandez was] stating repeatedly his firm desire to play for Real Madrid,” the statement read.

