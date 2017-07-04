“There Is No Beef Between Us” – Falz And 9ice Settles Hangout Together [Watch Video] – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“There Is No Beef Between Us” – Falz And 9ice Settles Hangout Together [Watch Video]
Information Nigeria
For the fans who missed the gist, we reported earlier the rift between Falz and 9ice after the former in an interview gave his perception about singers who glorify fraudsters in their records without considering that they are making such acts look cool …
'Settled'- Falz Makes Peace With 9ice After Accusing Him of Promoting Fraud (VIDEO)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!