“There Is No Beef Between Us” – Falz And 9ice Settles Hangout Together [Watch Video] – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment


“There Is No Beef Between Us” – Falz And 9ice Settles Hangout Together [Watch Video]
For the fans who missed the gist, we reported earlier the rift between Falz and 9ice after the former in an interview gave his perception about singers who glorify fraudsters in their records without considering that they are making such acts look cool
