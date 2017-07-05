“There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator” – Governor Bello’s Aide, Edward Onoja

Below is a video recording showing an aide of Governor Yahaya Bello, Edward Onoja, stating that if Dino Melaye was not removed from the Senate before the end of June then there’s no God.

He said;

“There is somebody in Kogi State who called himself Sen. Dino that promised to bring me and my twin brother(Governor Bello) down, if by end of June he is not down in Kogi State then there is no God”.

The post “There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator” – Governor Bello’s Aide, Edward Onoja appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

