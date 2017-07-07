Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: No sane person will seek Nigeria’s split – Obasanjo blasts Nnamdi Kanu – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Biafra: No sane person will seek Nigeria's split – Obasanjo blasts Nnamdi Kanu
Daily Post Nigeria
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators insisting that the country will never break up. Obasanjo, who spoke on Friday at Effurun, Delta State, said “Will any person in his right senses believe that
Obasanjo : Ex-President urges Govt, Nigerians to encourage local entrepreneursPulse Nigeria
Obasanjo asks: Will any person in his senses call for secession?TheCable
Obasanjo 'bombs' restructuring, secession advocatesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Nation Newspaper –AllAfrica.com –TheNewsGuru –TVC News
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.