#TheVoiceNigeria Season 2 Episode 3: More Heat For The Aspiring Voices

The third episode of #ThevoiceNigeria was one filled with pomp and style as the blind auditions continued to help determine the young acts that will make it to the next round.

It was another night filled with thrilling performances, disappointments and elation for the viewers, audience, Coaches and of course, the young acts auditioning.

The show ended with the Coaches picking up two Talents each from among the young acts that auditioned on #ThevoiceNigeria stage on the night.

Arewa Comfort delivered the most thrilling and exciting performance of the night and she got the only four chair turns of the night, including accolades from the Coaches for her performance.

There were also a number of great performances from other acts that auditioned on the night and the Coaches did their most to convince the acts to join their respective teams, even as the final decision was exclusively for the acts they all accepted to go to the next round.

At the end of another exhilarating night at the #ThevoiceNigeria, #TeamTimi picked up Blessed Eke and Godwin Bada, while Obichi Marshall was joined by the stand out performer for the night, Arewa Comfort on #TeamWaje.

#TeamYemi was also lucky this time around as Joy Ebiem and Torisheju Ogbe joined the Mama Africa team, while Emmanuel Okafor and Tama Nisa both got skylevel passes on #TeamPatoranking.

After three nights of performances on #ThevoiceNigeria, #TeamYemi is currently leading the pack, as she has seven Talents, while #TeamTimi and #TeamPatoranking have six Talent each. #TeamWaje takes the last position with five Talents.

With each team having a respectable number of talents each, the technical implications is that almost all four Teams have filled out up to half the number of talent slots they have allotted to their teams.

With the blind auditions gradually winding down, there’s so much to look forward to, especially the sweet and sonorous talents that will become voices to listen to in years to come.

