They want to plant indicting evidence at my house, jail me with it – Ex-VP Sambo

Former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo has alleged that the security operatives are trying to plant incriminating evidence at his residence and use it as a basis to indict and send him to jail.

In a statement issued on Saturday through his media aide, Umar Sani, the Ex-VP alleged that the operatives have a clandestine motive giving the succession of raids, four times in just six months, they have conducted on his residence where nobody even lives.

Recall that heavily armed security operatives from various arms of the security services led by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Wednesday stormed the Kaduna residence of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo in Kaduna State.

The operation which lasted several hours saw the operatives cordoning off the No 1Alimi road residence of the former number 2 man while some of the operatives went into the residence ostensibly to carry out a search.

The operatives came in two vehicles, a Coaster Bus and Toyota Hilux Van while a third vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car was used to block the entrance to the street where the house is located.

An eye witness, a residence of the area told journalists that the operatives were were aggressive as they threatened to shoot any unauthorized person that got close to the residence. “They came at about 3.00pm and left at about some minutes to 5:00pm.As they came they warned that anybody that move would be shot,” the resident said.

It was further gathered that the operatives came in with equipment, ostensibly to overcome any challenge they may face. “When they came out, they look so rough, an evidence that maybe they break into some areas(ceiling) in the house.

We saw police, SARS, DSS and we are trying to confirm from them their mission and they told us that they are here to search. “They threatened to shoot us. They blocked all the road leading to this place,” a resident told our correspondent.

He continued, “this is their fifth time in three months that they came to this house.” An attempt by journalists to find out the motives of the Security agents was resisted as they threatened to shoot anybody that came close to the house.

However, Sambo’s aide, Sani who condemned the raids also said that at the rate at which the ICPC operatives were going, it would not be surprising to find an object planted at the former vice-president’s home to incriminate him.

“The recent desperation exhibited by some security agencies in carrying out a raid on an unoccupied residence blocking all entry and exit points, in a commando-style and coming along with a bullion van speaks volumes of the clandestine intention of the security operatives, the statement by Sambo’s aide read.

“It is therefore worrisome to note that the consistency with which the searches occurred and the intervals between them portrays a desire of a fault-finding mission. We are apprehensive that a repeat of such episode will not be surprising if an incriminating object is planted in his residence in order to willfully and deliberately incriminate him.

“It is against this background that we wish to draw the attention of the unsuspecting members of the public to this phenomenon.

“The desperation of some of the security agencies is glaring by the number of times such searches were conducted and still counting. We hope it is not a way to try to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.”

Recall also that in February, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the Abuja office of Sambo, carting away $50,000 from his safe in one of the series of their shopping for evidence to nail the former VP and other top Nigerians whom they thought might have benefitted from the $2.1 billion arms cash also involving the Ex-National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.

The raid was carried out on a weekend, on the building which houses a top European High Commission’s Visa Processing Centre opposite the National Defence College, Abuja, throwing some occupants into confusion.

A source close to the operation had confirmed to Vanguard that the operatives broke into the safe kept by the former vice president and removed whatever valuable they found, including top branded wrist watches, assets declaration forms, and list of landed property.

The raid, it was learned, followed the discovery that one of Sambo’s aide, known as Daboh, was found to have collected N25 million from the embattled National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisah Metuh, as part of the sum he got from the former NSA, Dasuki Sambo.

Although Daboh was arrested on January 11 by the EFCC and later released after taking statement from him, the operatives swooped on the ex-VP’s office with the hope of extracting “incriminating evidence.”

The raid took place barely a few days after Sambo had moved some vital documents from his residence to the office in the Central Business District, in many bags, known as “Ghana-Must-Go, which were thought to contain foreign currencies

The post They want to plant indicting evidence at my house, jail me with it – Ex-VP Sambo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

