“They want to put me in more trouble” – Billionaire kidnapper Evans denies lawsuits against police

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, has denied knowledge of the lawsuit slammed on the Inspector General of Police for violation of his human rights. Two fundamental Human rights lawsuits were filed on his behalf by one lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, against the IGP and three others. The lawyer had approached the Federal High Court […]

The post “They want to put me in more trouble” – Billionaire kidnapper Evans denies lawsuits against police appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

