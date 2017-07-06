Thiago: Bayern And Madrid On The Same Level

Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago Alcantara believes the club is on the same level as Barcelona and Real Madrid and have praised their recent transfer dealings.

Bayern Munich are opting against buying seasoned veterans, by adding young players like Tolisso and Gnabry to the squad.

Sule and Rudy are set to join from Hoffenheim and Thiago harbours no concerns about their roster.

“Compare the teams, we have world stars as well,” Thiago said to Bild when asked about how Bayern compared to Madrid and Barca.

“There is no difference in quality. We are on the same level, 100 per cent.

“But one thing is for sure, in the dressing room we don’t talk about world stars but about team spirit.

“Sule and Rudy convinced me in our games against Hoffenheim – they can do it here.

“You don’t necessarily have to spend lots of money. There are so many players with big talent who are still to be scouted. That is Bayern Munich’s way – to sign a player and build him.

“That was something I admired about this club already in Spain. The officials work very well and with a good eye.”

