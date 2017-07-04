George Weah’s son Timothy signs first professional contract with PSG – Independent.ie
George Weah's son Timothy signs first professional contract with PSG
Paris St Germain have handed a first professional contract to Timothy Weah – the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George. George Weah played for PSG from 1992 to 1995, the year in which he won the world player of the year award, before joining AC Milan.
