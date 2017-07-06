Thieves cripple Tshwane licensing centres – Times LIVE
Thieves cripple Tshwane licensing centres
The burglaries mean the centers will be unable to render professional driving licence and driving licence renewals until the equipment has been replaced. Image: Gallo Images. Key services have been suspended at the two licensing centres in the Tshwane …
Robberies disable Pretoria licensing centres
Msimanga to outline measures to be taken to address crime in Tshwane
