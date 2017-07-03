Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Beautiful Lady Was Denied Job Because Of Her b**bs Are ‘Too Big’ (Photos)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

She rose to fame with a starring role in Robin Thicke’s 2013 hit, Blurred Lines and today, she is one of the stars to be reckoned with in the entertainment circle. And Emily Ratajkowski has opened up to Harper’s Bazaar Australia about her ‘unique message’ of using overt se*uality as a self-proclaimed feminist. The 26-year-old …

The post This Beautiful Lady Was Denied Job Because Of Her b**bs Are ‘Too Big’ (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.