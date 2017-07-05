This Gordon Ramsay Video Will Prove You Have No Idea How To Cook Scrambled Eggs

When I am learning from someone, not only do I want to learn what to do, but I also want to learn why I shouldn’t do something – you feel me?

While you might have seen Ramsay drop wisdom bombs as the host of one of his reality TV shows, he has now gone into full teacher mode and launched another series called Culinary Genius.

In it, he ditches the swearing and focuses on giving practical guidance to amateur cooks and viewers at home, explains Channel24:

The idea is that nine cooks get a short training from a top chef each episode, thereafter competing against each other to be crowned the Culinary Genius of the episode. Ramsay featured in the first five episodes of the series where he demonstrates two tasks each episode, which is followed by the nine cooks competing against each other, while the weakest are dropped from the show.

Although we are only acquainted with a few clips from each episode, they still hold a wealth of knowledge, from how to hold your knife to how to cut fresh herbs so your cutting board doesn’t turn green.

Seriously:

He then showed contestants how to julienne peppers:

And how to extract meat from a lobster – something all crayfish-eating Kaapse mense should know:

But before we leave, there’s another gem we found: how to make proper scrambled eggs:

Sure, those eggs might not look all that attractive, but would Gordie let you down like that?

Go on, try them this weekend for a delicious breakfast in bed.

Yum.

[source:food24]

