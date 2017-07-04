This Is How You Buy The REAL Ralph Lauren Polo Shirts In South Africa (For A Great Price, Nogal)

We’ve chatted before (here) about the Polo stores in South Africa having nothing to do with Ralph Lauren, and the fact that the embroidered pony goes the wrong way. If you’re happy with that, fine. But if you want the real deal, this is where you get it.

I tried shopping on eBay a few years ago and realised it was close to impossible because A) hardly any of the sellers shipped to South Africa, and B) the packages would never get to me, because customs would stop it and not let me know, or the post office would lose it.

But now that’s all changed for reasons we will explain in a bit.

But first – check out these outrageous prices. The nature of eBay is that you’ll always get a deal because the sellers buy their stock in bulk.

What makes this all even more amusing is some of the prices below have been discounted from their original price, which was already a steal. Original Ralph Lauren golf shirts like these usually sell from around R1 200 each overseas.

Even more hilarious is the fact that these prices are even less than the POLO South Africa shirts (here), which aren’t Ralph Lauren.

And it’s not just the guys who score – ladies, we’ve got you covered as well HERE!

_____________________________________________

HOW DO I GET THESE SHIRTS?

This is where Postbox Courier comes into play. They give you an overseas address for the packages to be delivered to, then they hand courier your packages all the way to your door. They even deal with customs for you, ensuring you pay the least amount of duty possible.

Sign Up

Register free of charge with Postbox Courier via their website. They will assign you with a Personal Postbox at each of our worldwide depots. Look out for the confirmation email which provides a link to activate your account.

Sign In

Once you have activated your account, you will be able to login to view your unique Postbox addresses, by clicking the “View your Personal Postbox addresses” banner. Your addresses are permanent, so you can save them and start sending items to your Postbox.

Notify them of incoming items

Each time you send something to Postbox Courier, please notify them via the Parcel Pre-Alert (in your Parcel Manager).

Manage your orders

You can ship single items or multiple pieces combined into a single shipment. If you do wish to consolidate orders from different suppliers (in the same origin country), you will be able to do so in your Parcel Manager. Just notify them of each shipment that is en-route to your Postbox, and then use the ‘Group’ button to let them know which items you wish to combine

Pay for shipping

Once they receive the items that correspond with your booking they’ll let you know via email and invite you to login to your Parcel Manager and make payment, upon which they will courier your items to your door within South Africa immediately.

