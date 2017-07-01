This Is The Real Reason Biafra Had France’s Backing In The Civil War

France had more interest in the reserves of petroleum deposited in the swamps of the Niger Delta than the Igbo secessionism during the Nigerian civil war, declassified documents by the United states Central Intelligence Agency has revealed. In a report that was exclusively produced by Premium Times Newspapers, French support had underlaying interest in the…

The post This Is The Real Reason Biafra Had France’s Backing In The Civil War appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

