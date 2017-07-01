This May Happen To My Successor – Imo Gov., Rochas Okorocha

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed that whomever will take over from him as the state governor will have to do a lot as he or she might be stoned by the people of the state should expected performance fall below his standard. Speaking yesterday during a chat with State House correspondents, the…

The post This May Happen To My Successor – Imo Gov., Rochas Okorocha appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

