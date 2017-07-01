Pages Navigation Menu

This May Happen To My Successor – Imo Gov., Rochas Okorocha

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed that whomever will take over from him as the state governor will have to do a lot as he or she might be stoned by the people of the state should expected performance fall below his standard. Speaking yesterday during a chat with State House correspondents, the…

