This Picture Of Amelia Earhart Suggests She Never Crashed And Was Captured By The Japanese [Video]

Could Amelia Earhart have actually survived?

Well, if a photograph discovered in the U.S. National Archives has any substance to it, it might continue to encourage those who believe the theory that Earhart actually made a successful landing in the Marshall Islands and “was taken captive by the Japanese”, reports USA Today:

The photo [below] shows a picture of a woman who appears to be Amelia Earhart and a man that looks like her co-pilot, Fred Noonan, after their crash, according to a History Channel special dubbed Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence…

The photo features in the two-hour special, along with other images and details supporting the theory. Investigating all this supporting evidence is former FBI Executive Assistant Director Shawn Henry.

The photo, which was ” likely taken by someone who was spying on the Japanese for the U.S.”, shows a woman with “short hair, much like Earhart’s cut, sitting on a dock with her back to the camera”.

A man who looks like Noonan is standing a short distance behind her.

Here’s a video explanation:

Although Japanese officials have stated on more than one occasion that they have no records of Earhart or Noonan ever having been in their custody, many of the nation’s records did not survive the Second World War.

Dubbed by interested parties as an elaborate cover-up by the government, do you feel cheated having believe that Earhart was dead all these years? Or is it just another one of those crazy theories?

I guess you’re going to have to watch the documentary to see.

[source:usatoday]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

