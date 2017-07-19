Pages Navigation Menu

This Pretty Lady Was Among The 10 Women Kidnapped By Boko Haram In Maiduguri (Photos)

Posted on Jul 19, 2017

Pictured is Serah John (Awa) who’s among the women abducted by Boko Haram. Fourteen women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy in Borno State some weeks ago. The incident took place a few kilometres outside Maiduguri, on Damboa Road.

It could be recalled that a large convoy travelling from Maiduguri to Damboa under a military escort was ambushed on June 20 by Boko Haram gunmen some 31 kilometres from Maiduguri.

Some of the travellers, including a police officer and a soldier were killed in the ambush.

1 Comment

KUTARJU JOHN
Guest
KUTARJU JOHN

OH MY FAMILY MEMBERS, I PRAY FOR YOUR SAFE RELEASE FROM THE HANDS OF BOKO HARAM.

19/07/2017 10:58 am
