THIS WEEK: Constitutional review process in motion

The government has started a constitutional review process geared towards enacting electoral reforms and other relevant reforms for improving the country’s democratic and governance process.

Ruth Nankabirwa, the government chief whip told parliament that the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs has already submitted 18 names, out of which 12 will be selected to make up the Constitutional review commission. A group of opposition MPs had tasked her to explain the delays government was taking in enacting the reforms.

Analysts say the commission may not appear like the one Prof Frederick Sempebwa chaired for the 1995 constitutional review process because of the prevailing highly politically charged atmosphere.

