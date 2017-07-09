THIS WEEK: Marriage and Divorce Bill could bounce back

THIS WEEK: Marriage and Divorce Bill could bounce back

Groups of women activists and civil society organisations are quietly lobbying government and MPs to re-table the contentious Marriage and Divorce Bill to scale down on the countless problems arising from marital strife.

Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), Uganda Women Network (UWONET), Action for Development (ACFODE) and of Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA) are leading the pack arguing that women are suffering a lot at the hands of violent husbands and a society that remains patriarchal-discriminating against women in various ways.

The CSOs argue that government must enact a law that protects women during and after marriage. Kamwenge Woman MP Dorothy Nshaija Azairwe, a member of UWOPA said that enough consultations were made in the previous parliament and it was time to enact the law.

****

The post THIS WEEK: Marriage and Divorce Bill could bounce back appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

