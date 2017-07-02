THIS WEEK: More ex-UBC staff face arrest

THIS WEEK: More ex-UBC staff face arrest

Former employees at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) are in panic following the arrest of the station’s former Managing Director Paul Kihika on a raft of criminal charges. Kihika is under investigation in connection to a Shs3.6billion UBC Airtel sponsorship deal of airing the 2014 World Cup games.

Kihika was arrested again at the offices of the Criminal Investigations department in Kibuli shortly after release after he allegedly gave false information to a police officer early this year. UBC was the subject of a management review early this year after years of scandal and misappropriation.

Some sources however say Kihika is being fought by higher ups after he nipped in the bud an irregular multibillion deal with a Chinese digital firm involving high ranking Ugandan government officials.

