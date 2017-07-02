THIS WEEK: State attorneys to strike over low pay

State attorneys under their umbrella body, Uganda Association of Prosecutors have given the government of Uganda a 14-day ultimatum to resolve their grievances chief of which they termed as systemic low pay in spite of their strenuous work as people tasked with bringing criminals to book.

The call of action has put the judiciary on alert since the strike could paralyse courts right from grade II to Supreme Court and in effect leaving many prisoners on remand. The attorneys also decried the heavy taxation they endure and a defective promotion system that has left many of them stunted career wise.

Baxter Bakibinga, salaries of prosecutors are taxed yet those of employees of police, prisons and other judicial officers are not. He also added that for over twenty years, many prosecutors have not been promoted. Bakibinga and team are now planning a draft law which they will forward to the minister to change their plight.

