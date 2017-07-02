THIS WEEK: Uganda Police rebuked on UN Torture Survivors Day

As Uganda commemorated the United Nations International Day in Support of Survivors of Torture on June 26 at CHOGM Square grounds, various speakers issued a stern warning to the Uganda Police over its unabated brutality and torture of innocent civilians especially at the infamous Nalufenya police station in Jinja.

The African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV), the Coalition Against Torture, Torture Survivors Association, Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees participated in a procession flagged off by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga around Parliament as part of activities to mark he day.

UHRC Chairman Med Kaggwa told perpetrators of torture to reflect on their acts while they are in office. Jova Kamateeka, the Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on human rights clarified her statements on visiting Nalufenya saying the police had cleaned up the place in anticipation of the MPs visit.

