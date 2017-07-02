Those Agitating For Biafra Are Mad – Northern Leader, Paul Unongo

DR Wantaregh Paul Unongo, Deputy National Leader of Northern Elders Forum in this interview invoked God’s punishment on those who clamouring for the disintegration of Nigeria after three million Nigerians had died during the civil war to build peace. The elder statesman also took a swipe at Prof. Ango Abdullahi over his support for the quit notice on Igbos in the North and said he was not qualified to speak for northern elders on the issue. He said the implementation of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s national confab report would destabilize Nigeria, noting that the conference excluded a section of Nigeria and favoured a particular religion.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been meeting with Northern and Eastern elders to douse tension over the quit notice issued by a coalition of Arewa youths to South easterners to leave the North and recently the youths urged the Federal Government in a fresh letter to allow the Igbo to have Biafra Republic. Does that mean Northern elders are not in control of the North?

You are a very young man full of intelligence. I will answer your question by going back to history. We fought the colonial masters, the British that colonized us and said we wanted to govern ourselves. Britain is the only country that doesn’t have a written constitution and countries evolve when they have a constitution. During the colonial days when we were agitating for independence of Nigeria, we insisted we wanted to be on our own and started a process of constitutional review and we made a constitution, which defined the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Within that context, the question you are asking was not raised. The constitution recognizes the Nigerian state, it gives everybody in Nigeria certain rights, and it creates what is called government and sections of government and guarantees freedom of speech. Based on this, I don’t believe that there is any dispute whatsoever. People are free in Nigeria to express their views, they can even canvass for those views by forming themselves into associations. If Kanu wants to canvass for a sovereign state of Biafra, he is welcome. If the young men from the North feel offended by Kanu canvassing for a sovereign state of Biafra and they want to express their views, they are entitled to but the reality confronting us is this; for Kanu the young man, I am sure his elders and brothers who fought the civil war will tell him that they don’t want another civil war and we up in the North, whatever our children say, we tell them that we fought a civil war to keep Nigeria one and we particularly fought the civil war principally against the idea of biafranization of Nigeria.

What the children of the North and the children of the South-east don’t understand is that nations go through this, nations and people canvass for what they believe in but the people who make the decision are three entities. There is government which consists of elected representatives of the people and people like myself, the elders who’re custodians of history and people respect us, we also have pressure groups. Like I belong to Northern Elders Forum and we don’t believe in what the children of the North are saying. We can’t prevent our children from feeling angry that elders from the South-east are not telling their children to stay off but two wrongs don’t make a right. As far as I am concerned, those agitating for a Biafra or war are mad. If they’ve experienced war, they wouldn’t be advocating for war and if their own elders who saw war are not telling them that war is not good, they are not been fair to them. There is a lot of exaggeration in Nigeria; people arrogate to themselves all kinds of powers. The young men from the North have no power to serve notice to Igbos who are citizens qualified to live anywhere.

I participated in writing the constitution and we have not amended the constitution of Nigeria. How can small children just come and say a section of Nigerians should leave the areas their parents lived and raised them? Elders must be bold, honest and truthful. I cannot support that, because I was here during the civil war and Nigeria cannot afford that kind of thing again. Nigeria is not the first federation; the United States of America is a federation and the biggest country on earth is Russia and is a federation too.

