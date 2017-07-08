Pages Navigation Menu

Those Calling For Separation are Mad -OBJ

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has backed out of the calls for restructuring the nation but insists that Nigerians need mind restructuring.   Olusegun Obasanjo was speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.   According to him, the answer to most of the problems facing the country…

