Those ‘trailing’ Raila could be police imposters, says Inspector General Joseph Boinnet – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Those 'trailing' Raila could be police imposters, says Inspector General Joseph Boinnet
The Standard
Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet addresses during the IEBC National Elections Conference 2017 at KICC, Nairobi on Wednesday 14/06/17. PHOTO:BONIFACE OKENDO. Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says police are working to …
Police will be non-partisan during polls and will serve all Kenyans equally – Boinnet
Boinnet reassures of security as elections fast approach
Kenyan police say on high alert to avert skirmishes ahead of August polls
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!