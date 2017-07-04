Thousands of sympathisers attend Sule’s funeral prayer in Kano

Thousands of sympathisers, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer for the late Dr. Maitama Sule, the Dan masanin Kano.

Kyari led the Federal Government’s delegation to the occasion.

The late elder statesman died in the early hours of Monday in Cairo, Egypt following a brief illness.

The Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen, conducted the prayer at 6:08pm, with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and his Deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II in attendance.

Other important dignitaries include the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Sarki, the Minister of Interior, retired Lt,- Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazau and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Others were; the Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, the Minister of Defence, retired Brig.- Gen. Mansur Dan’ali and Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris,

Also in attendance were the Governors of Jigawa, Bauchi, Sokoto and Borno states among, others.

Members of the Northern Elders Forum, such as Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Justice Mamman Nasir, the Business Moguls also witnessed the funeral.

Busines moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and Alhaji Samaila Funtua politicians the business community and prominent Islamic scholars, among others were not left out.

The remains of the late diplomat arrived at the Nigerian Air force Base, Kano in an Air force plane with registration number NAF 913 at exactly 4.08 p.m.

The late Maitama-Sule (87) was later buried at Kara Cemetery at Kofar Mazugal in Kano metropolis.

