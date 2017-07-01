Thousands Turn Up For ‘ONE NIGHT STAND’ With Adekunle Gold In London (video)

Adekunle Gold and his newly-created band, 79th Element shutdown the show in their U.K tour in grand fashion. The show which was sold out 3 days before the event held at the 02 Academy in Islington, London and saw over 1000 people singing along to every melodious tune performed by Adekunle Gold. Source: Nairaland

