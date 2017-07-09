Pages Navigation Menu

Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue

Three young men caught in the act of robbery by Civilian Joint Task Force in Jato Aka, Benue state were killed around 2am today.

According to reports, the robbers, one of them being an indigene of the locality identified by the nickname of ‘Anini’, alongside his two collaborators from Vandeikya local government area were shot dead after exchanging bullets with the Joint Task Force.

The gang

