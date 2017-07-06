Tanzania: Relief As 21 Truck Drivers Freed in DRC – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Tanzania: Relief As 21 Truck Drivers Freed in DRC
AllAfrica.com
TWENTY one families of Tanzanian truck drivers who were abducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a week ago may now breath with a sigh of relief following the captives' release. The government announced yesterday that the released drivers …
