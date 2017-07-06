Three Kenyans abducted by dreaded Mai-Mai rebels in DRC – The Standard
|
Three Kenyans abducted by dreaded Mai-Mai rebels in DRC
The Standard
Three Kenyan truck drivers and 21 Tanzanians have been kidnapped by rebels while heading to Namoya gold mine in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Three Kenyans and 21 Tanzanians were driving trucks belonging to two Tanzania-registered …
