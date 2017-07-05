Three Local Ad Campaigns That Cleaned Up At #CannesLions This Year [Videos]

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is where the world’s agencies do battle, and this year was a mighty fine one for South Africa.

According to IDidTht, we brought home one Grand Prix, five Gold, four Silver, 17 Bronze and 85 Shortlists.

If you don’t think that sounds too impressive, then consider that “out of a total 40 000 entries globally, South Africa sent in 816 and ended up ranking 12th”.

That will do just fine.

We’ve picked three for you to enjoy, so let’s get the ball rolling:

Gold Lion – Cadbury Bubbly ‘Pre-Joy’ – Ogilvy Joburg / Bomb Commercials / Howard Music / MOI Content:

Film Craft Lion – BRONZE: Surfshack ‘Chasing The Dragon’ – Y&R South Africa / 7Films.

Come on, that’s a real beaut.

In the Health And Wellness Lions, the Gui Ling Yuan Fang ‘Collection Of Poophemisims’ radio spots took home bronze:

Congrats to all the winners and nominees.

[source:ididth]

