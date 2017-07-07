Three-storey building under construction collapses in Owerri

Tragedy occurred yesterday in Umuguma axis, Owerri West Local Council of Imo State, following the caving in of a massive three storey building at the roofing stage of construction, heightening tension that yet -to be known number of persons may have been trapped.

The building is located near Imo Foundation and Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, near Owerri metropolis.As at the time The Guardian visited the site, scores of persons were trouping to have a glimpse of the building. The compound was deserted even as no person was allowed to pick anything from there. Security men were also at a distance. No rescue worker was seen there.

Officials of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), also sealed off the vicinity with a white and red tape, indicating at the entrance (gate), ‘’Sealed by IMSG OCDA, Zone 5 6/7/17.”

According to a resident, they were in their homes when they suddenly heard a loud crack and eventually, noise of a heavy object which collapsed only to rush out from their home to see that the building beside them, hitherto under construction had been caved under the ground, leaving only the roof area on top of the ground.

The woman with his children, who did not disclose her name told The Guardian: ‘’We just heard the loud noise like a big three, even louder than a fallen big three, and we quickly came out and saw the house completely sank under the ground, leaving the roofing area on top of the surface ground.’’

Continuing, she said: ‘’This is unbelievable. I have been hearing about collapsed building, but this one, three- storey building, sinking underground is incredible.’’Asked if people were staying or living there, she said: ‘’We know that people used to stay there, but we don’t know those who were there when the building collapsed.’’Another who spoke unanimously said: ‘’We heard that some people were there.’’Other neighbours could not speak clearly to The Guardian.

