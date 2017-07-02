Pages Navigation Menu

Three suspected ‘Badoo’ members set ablaze in Ikorodu

Three suspected members of Badoo killer cult were burnt to death early Sunday morning in Ikorodu, this magazine has gathered. Reports indicated that the suspects who were in an SUV were stopped at about 2am by residents who were doing stop and search around  a junction in Odogunyan, a community in the suburb of Ikorodu. Search of the vehicle reportedly led to discovery of a big stone, diesel and a cutlass and on further questioning, the suspects reportedly could not give satisfactory explanation on what they used the objects for or their destination.

