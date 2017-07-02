Thunderstorms, Rainy Showers Expected On Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over the Central States of Yola, Gombe and Bauchi on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Sunday in Abuja, also predicted afternoon and evening thunderstorms over Lafia, Mambila, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja and Bauchi.

It added that the central states would have day and night temperatures of 26 to 32 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Southern states would experience rain showers over the coastal areas of Lagos, Warri and the inland cities of Ijebu-Ode, Obudu, Gboko and Vandekya in the morning period.

It also predicted rains over the southern region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Gusau, Sokoto and Southern Borno.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 40 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy morning with prospect of rain showers are expected over some cities, with thunderstorms expected across most cities in the afternoon and evening hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

