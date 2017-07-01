Omawunmi premieres third studio album, “Timeless” – Pulse Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
Omawunmi premieres third studio album, "Timeless"
Pulse Nigeria
The songs on the album were written by the singer and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo. Published: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Omawunmi's "Timeless" album art. play. Omawunmi's "Timeless" album art. (Press) …
Omawumi Megbele releases third studio album 'Timeless'
Timeless! Omawumi's Highly Anticipated Third Studio album is Here along with New Music Video “I No Sure”
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!