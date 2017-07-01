Timeless! Omawumi’s Highly Anticipated Third Studio album is Here along with New Music Video “I No Sure”

“Timeless“, the highly anticipated third studio album by the multiple award winning superstar singer, Omawumi is here. The album was officially released by Cabal Entertainment, under exclusive license through Rocnation The 10-track album release also comes with the world premiere of her brand new video for the single “I No Sure”. Get “Timeless” here Watch “I No Sure” below:

