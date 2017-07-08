Tinubu is my leader but I will never decamp to APC – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared that a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu is his leader. He, however, said he will never decamp to the party. The governor, while giving reason for his declaration said Tinubu was nonpartisan in his appointments to Yorubas. Fayose, who is the Chairman, Peoples […]

Tinubu is my leader but I will never decamp to APC – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

